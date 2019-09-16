Bayer gets first approval on new fungicide

Bayer has launched its newest fungicide innovation – iblon technology. The technology is based on the active ingredient isoflucypram, which is a member of a newly introduced chemical subclass in the family of succinate dehydrogenase inhibitors (SDHIs).

The product has received its first registration from the New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries. Bayer stated that: “It provides excellent disease control resulting in healthy-looking crops that deliver consistently higher yields.”

Growers in New Zealand will be able to avail of the technology for the 2019/2020 season. The technology may not be seen in Ireland for a number of years. The product must go through the registration process before gaining access to the Irish market.

Hartmut van Lengerich, global head of crop protection asset management at Bayer, stated: “Cereal farmers need innovative and tailored solutions to tackle their daily challenges like limited natural resources, volatile commodity prices and climatic change while feeding a growing world population with high-quality cereals.

The world cereal market requires higher grain quality and production. In addition to the pressure of climatic hazards such as drought, fungal diseases can cause significant yield losses and quality reductions.

“We’re excited that our newly registered iblon technology will provide cereal growers in New Zealand with a new and powerful tool to sustainably support increased cereal production,” he added.

The company added that the technology has shown “excellent efficacy against major leaf diseases such as leaf blotch, net blotch, yellow rust, and brown rust” in field trials.

Neil Waddingham, customer marketing manager at Bayer New Zealand, commented on results from the field trials: “We are very proud of our new iblon technology. Products powered by iblon technology have delivered increased yield compared to competitor standards in field trials conducted under New Zealand conditions.

“In the 2018/2019 season, the average yield increase in wheat was 0.5 t/ha and in barley 0.25t/ha. It empowers our customers to be more efficient and sustainable at all levels of their business.”