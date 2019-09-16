Pics and prices: Skidoo female pedigree Charolais herd sells for over €350,000

The iconic Skidoo female Charolais pedigree herd went under the hammer on-farm in north Co. Dublin on Saturday last, September 14.

The sale kicked off 12:30pm and a total of 122 lots were on offer consisting of:

Cows with calves at foot;

Autumn-calving cows;

In-calf heifers;

Maiden heifers.

Donal Callery, Skidoo farm manager, said: “I’m extremely happy with the sale; everything worked the way it was planned. We put a lot of work into it, but everything came together on the day.

“The fact that there were 122 lots of female animals going through the ring, and to have customers in this difficult time with so much positivity was just great.

“The Charolais breed is flying. The feedback I got was just fantastic. It was a very good dispersal and I’m more than happy,” Donal explained.

A clearance rate of 93% was achieved on the day. Moreover, lot 1, 40 and 69 were sold to a farmer from Queensland in Australia. These cows will be flushed in Ireland and embryos will be shipped to Australia.

Another will head across the water to Coventry, and a number of lots were bought by farmers north of the border.

First into the ring were a number of cows with spring calves at foot. The best of these – Lot 4: Skidoo96 Isolda ET (in-calf to Prime Roberto) and her bull at foot (sired by Nelson) – sold for €6,500. In general, these lots sold between €2,800 and €6,500.

A sample of these lots – and the prices they achieved – is provided in the gallery below.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer/sale price.

A number of spring-born calves were also on offer. Prices for these lots ranged from €1,300 to €3,100.

The top price of €3,100 was paid for Lot 33: Skidoo96 Patra, a heifer calf born in February 2019 and sired by Tombapik.

Sale topper

In addition, there were also a number of in-calf, spring-calving cows on offer on the day. The sale topper – Lot 25: Skidoo96 Highlight 2 ET – is due to calve in February to Jumper, and the hammer fell at an impressive €9,800.

This cow – born in November 2012 – was sired by Major, and a daughter of a Doonally New cow.

Next into the ring was the autumn-calving cows; these sold for €2,000-5,000. The best of these – Lot 47: Skidoo96 L 1974 – born in February 2012 and scanned in-calf to Enfield Hara Kiri – sold for €5,000.

In-calf heifers

Next into the ring were the in-calf heifers. Over 25 lots were on offer and these sold for prices between €1,800 and €4,700.

The best price in this section went to Lot 86: Skidoo96 Nollaig. This heifer is a daughter of Goldstar Echo and was born in April 2017; she is in-calf to Nippur and the hammer fell at €4,700.

Finally, some 28 maiden heifers were also on offer on Saturday last and the best price in this section was achieved by Lot 119: Skidoo Pamela.

This heifer – born January 2019 – was sired by Jumper and was bought for €4,000. Overall, maiden heifers sold from €1,700 to €4,000.