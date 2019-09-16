Farmers to continue protests in Rathdowney

Farmer protesters at the meat factory in Rathdowney, Co. Laois, have vowed that they are “in for the long haul” after rejecting the agreement struck between beef sector stakeholders in Dublin yesterday, Sunday, September 15.

The farmers, who have been demonstrating outside Meadow Meats – owned by Dawn Meats – in the midlands town, held a meeting last night to discuss the terms offered in the deal stuck between Meat Industry Ireland (MII) and six of the seven farm organisations represented at the talks.

Farmers voted unanimously to continue picketing at the meat plant, with sources describing protesters as “very disillusioned” with yesterday’s outcome.

A number of demonstrators have been holding meetings around the country, deciding whether or not to accept the agreement or continue the picket lines.

Following the conclusion of stakeholder talks yesterday, several farm organisation representatives departed Dublin to speak with farmers protesting in an effort to convince them to cease.

The agreement reached includes: a number of interventions for beef producers; actions for improving information along the supply chain; the provision of a Beef Market Taskforce and the implementation of an EU regulation on price reporting.

However, the agreement is conditional on blockades and protests being removed immediately.