Aurivo completes €6 million investment in Donegal milk plant

The completion of “a significant investment” by Aurivo at its milk processing facility in Killygordon, Co Donegal, has been unveiled today, Monday, September 16, by the Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh.

According to a statement from Aurivo, the €6 million investment will “double the processing capacity of the milk plant” which produces fresh milk products for a number of national and regional milk brands.

The investment will allow the Killygordon milk plant to “significantly reduce” on-site fossil fuel consumption by some 80%.

Speaking at the event today, Minister McHugh said: “I have always been a firm believer that we should refuse to be defined and investment of this scale with this kind of positive outlook is testament to that.

Aurivo is a business that is supporting 120 jobs in Killygordon, doubling production capacity to meet market opportunities, while also becoming more environmentally sustainable.

The chairman of Aurivo, Pat Duffy, said: “On behalf of the board of Aurivo, I am very pleased to unveil this phase of our investment programme in Killygordon.

“This investment could not be possible but for our valued farmer suppliers across the midlands and north west of Ireland.

“As a co-op, Aurivo is focused on making our suppliers’ businesses as profitable and sustainable as possible, and since Brexit became a reality in 2016, we have been developing plans to ensure that we can efficiently process and market milk supply over the coming years.”

Larger pasteuriser;

Separator;

Homogeniser;

Milk standardising equipment to increase hourly capacity by 80%;

The installation of a packaging device for biopack cartons, which utilises 75% less plastic. The works undertaken at the site include:

These new packs are fully recyclable using no fossil-based plastic.

Aaron Forde, CEO of Aurivo, outlined: “As the second-largest liquid milk processor in the country, this investment enhances and solidifies our market position.

The increased capacity aligned with cost efficiencies and positive environmental impacts readies our Killygordon plant for long-term sustainable growth and contributes significantly to Aurivo and its consumer foods business.

“This investment, along with others as part of our five-year growth strategy, works to ensure that all our efforts are directed to doing the best job possible to maximise the return to our member owners while maintaining a strong sustainable business.”