Auction report: 4-pot Fords aplenty…at the ‘big bog sale’
Bord Na Móna played host to an auction of “surplus-to-requirement” tractors and machinery on Saturday, September 14.
The sale was conducted by Wilsons Auctions.
It took place at Bord Na Móna’s site in Blackwater, Co. Offaly; proceedings kicked off at circa 11:00am. The auction was open to both physical and online bidders.
The catalogue (of lots) included a significant number of Ford, Fiat (Fiatagri), Massey Ferguson and Landini tractors.
This report focuses on just six of the many four-cylinder Fords that were up for grabs.
Lots were “sold as seen” and were subject to 23% VAT (i.e. VAT must be added to the hammer/sale prices below).
Lots sold at €1,000 or under were subject to (buyer’s) commission of 10% (plus VAT).
Lots sold at €1,001 or over were subject to (buyer’s) commission of 5% (plus VAT).
