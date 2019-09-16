Auction report: 4-pot Fords aplenty…at the ‘big bog sale’

Bord Na Móna played host to an auction of “surplus-to-requirement” tractors and machinery on Saturday, September 14.

The sale was conducted by Wilsons Auctions.

It took place at Bord Na Móna’s site in Blackwater, Co. Offaly; proceedings kicked off at circa 11:00am. The auction was open to both physical and online bidders.

The catalogue (of lots) included a significant number of Ford, Fiat (Fiatagri), Massey Ferguson and Landini tractors.

This report focuses on just six of the many four-cylinder Fords that were up for grabs.

It should be noted that many of the tractors present (at the sale) were in varying states of repair or, in some cases, disrepair. Some were runners; some were non-runners; others were missing major components.

Lots were “sold as seen” and were subject to 23% VAT (i.e. VAT must be added to the hammer/sale prices below).

Lots sold at €1,000 or under were subject to (buyer’s) commission of 10% (plus VAT).

Lots sold at €1,001 or over were subject to (buyer’s) commission of 5% (plus VAT).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer/sale price.

