Aughrim Sheep Breeders host 52nd annual sale

The Aughrim Sheep Breeders held its 52nd annual show and sale on Friday, September 6, at Carnew Mart, Co. Wicklow.

There was a strong entry of 1,900 sheep on offer at the sale, with a reported clearance rate of 100%.

Cheviot breeding ewes sold up to a top price of €230, with prices ranging from €150/head up to €180/head.

Furthermore, Suffolk breeding ewes achieved a top price of €220, with the majority selling between €180/head and €210/head.

Meanwhile, breeding ewes sold for between €120/head and €160/head.

Listed below is some of the winners on the day: Best pen of 10 Cheviot hogget ewes: First prize: John Driver, Rathdangan, Co. Wicklow – €230/head; Best pen of 10 ‘genuine Cheviot’ ewes two-years-old and upwards: First prize: Sean O’Neill, Ballagh, Co. Wicklow – €145/head; Best pen of 10 Suffolk cross hogget ewes: Advertisement First prize: Brendan Fox, Donard, Co. Wicklow – €200/ head; Best pen of 10 Suffolk cross ewes – two years old: First prize: Willam Farrer, Coolaflake, Co. Wicklow – €155/head.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The committee members would like to thank all of the generous sponsors and everyone who participated in the show and sale.”

Best pen of 10 broken-mouthed ewes with good udders: First prize: Paul Stacey, Myshall, Co. Wicklow – €124/head; Best pen of 10 cast ewes: First prize: Michael Shannon, Mucklagh, Co. Wicklow – €117/head; Best pen of 10 Suffolk cross ewe lambs: First prize: Peter Behan, Ballinglen, Co. Wicklow – weighing 61kg sold for €202/head; Best pen of 10 fat lambs: First prize: Peter Behan, Ballinglen, Co. Wicklow – weighing 57kg sold for €106.50/head.

The overall champion for the best pen of ewes was awarded to John Driver, Rathdangan, Co. Wicklow while Brendan Fox received reserve champion for his pen of ewes.

The overall champion for the best pen of lambs went to Peter Behan from Ballinglen, Co. Wicklow. Furthermore, the reserve champion was awarded to Brendan Byrne.