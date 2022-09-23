The Donegal Cheviot and Cheviot Cross Breeders’ Group recently held its annual sale in Stranorlar Mart where prices reached a high of €360/head.

With over 1,300 sheep catalogued the trade was described as being excellent from start to finish.

Hogget ewes were through the ring first followed by ewe lambs.

Top quality hoggets set the trade alight early in the sale with pens of prize-winning pure Cheviots selling to a top of €360 as mentioned.

The quality Cheviot hoggets sold from €220 upwards. Suffolk Cheviot-cross hogget ewes were in “hot demand” with averages improved from 2021 sale.

22 pens sold from €222/head up to €320/head. Cheviot ewe lambs however were the pick of the trade with quality pens selling above €200 and the run of lambs selling from €130/head up to €180.

The trade for the Cheviot-cross Blackface and the Cheviot Mules was improved on the 2021 sale with over 90% clearance achieved.

Hogget ewe top and average prices:

Cheviot: Top price was €360 and the average was €186;

Suffolk/Cheviot: Top price was €320 and the average was €209;

Cheviot/Blackface: Top price was €175 and the average was €145;

Cheviot Mule: Top price was €225 and the average was €225.

Ewe lamb top and average prices: