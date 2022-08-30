The Donegal Cheviot and Cheviot Cross Breeders’ Group is set to hold its 4th annual sale on Friday (September 2).

The sale will take place at Stranorlar Mart, Co. Donegal with a start time of 6:00p.m. Judging however, can take place from 2:00p.m.

Over 1,200 sheep are entered into the sale, with 500 of these being hogget ewes and 720 being ewe lambs.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, chair of the group James Lorinyenko said: “The group focusses on selling ewe lambs and hoggets from four different cheviot crosses.

“Every class in the sale this Friday has top-quality stock coming to the sale Friday.

“These include pure Cheviot, Cheviot-cross Blackface, Suffolk Cheviot-cross and Cheviot mule, which is a Cheviot ewe crossed with Bluefaced Leicester.

“The majority of the sheep at the sale are bred from sheep farmers in poorer land type and hill land, thus the sheep thrive when they get to their purchasers farms.

“Farmers in the group have focussed on improving the breeding and quality of these ewe lambs and hoggets over the last number of years and this is evident from the quality of stock forward the sale.

Image source: Glenalla Photography

“Stock have been sold far and wide across the country over the last few years which shows the demand that is there for these sheep,” the chair added.

All sheep are catalogued and the health treatments of the stock are available in the catalogue. These include the vaccination for clostridial diseases, worming programmes and a good percentage are vaccinated against abortion.

Both ringside and online bidding through LSL Auctions will be available on the evening.