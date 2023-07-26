Details have just been announced of the unreserved Dispersal Sale of the Coolnaslee Herd of pedigree Charolais Cattle.

The auction will take place on Saturday, August 26, at Ballymena Livestock Mart in Co. Antrim. Online bidding also available on MartEye.

Coolnaslee Charolais was formed in 1993 by the late Gilbert Crawford from Maghera, Co. Derry, and his love for the Charolais breed spanned over 25 years until his passing in 2017.

The Coolnaslee Herd has enjoyed great success in both the show and sale rings over the years and its key focus is on producing eye-catching cattle with style and presence and the ability to perform in a pedigree and commercial herds.

Over 120 lots are set to go under the hammer, which will include:

Cows with calves at foot;

In-calf heifers;

A batch of choice maiden heifers.

All lots on offer in the sale that have have been running with the bull or served to artificial insemination (AI) and will be scanned in advance of the sale and full information will be made available to buyers.

Speaking ahead of the sale, Jonathan Crawford said that a catalogue will be available within the next week.

“We would like to extend a warm welcome to everyone to come join us at the dispersal of our Coolnaslee herd of Charolais cattle,” he added.

“My father had an unrivalled passion for the breed and built up many friendships over the years as he travelled to shows and sales not only in the UK but right across the world.

“He had a great eye for selecting new bloodlines for the herd and never compromised. When he saw a potential stock bull, he was a hard man to stop.

“It has always been a team effort at Coolnaslee and we were fortunate to have wonderful stockmen who played an invaluable part in our story.”

All stock will be eligible for immediate export to the UK, whilst stock purchased by southern buyers will return to the farm for export testing

Pre-sale viewing on farm is welcome by appointment and catalogues will be available from auctioneers and on MartEye.