The trade for lambs at Kilkenny Mart this week has been described as “disappointing”.

After selling on Monday (November 7), Kilkenny Mart auctioneer George Candler said that prices for both finished and store lambs were not what he thought they would have been.

Speaking to Agriland, Candler said: “The trade as a whole for the lambs was disappointing, with prices struggling to break €140/head for heavier types.

“Compared to last week, when we had our sale on Tuesday as a result of the bank holiday on the Monday, prices then reached €150/head.”

The sale had roughly 650 sheep on offer, with around 500 of these being lambs.

Sample finished lamb prices:

10 weighing 53kg sold for €140/head or €2.33/kg;

15 weighing 51kg sold for €146/head or €2.86/kg;

26 weighing 48kg sold for €138/head or €2.88/kg;

15 weighing 47kg sold for €137/head or €2.91/kg.

“There wasn’t that bite for lambs as expected with factory prices seeing a lift in cases, with not as many buyers present either,” Candler added.

“The standout price on the day for those finished lambs was for 51kg that sold for €146/head.

“Those selling store lambs were also disappointed with the trade.

“The ewe trade on the other hand has fallen back in recent months, with prices on Monday topping €143 for a 97kg ewe. Not so long ago that same ewe would have been making €30-40/head more,” the mart manager continued.

“We had mainly lighter ewes on offer, with demand lacking for these lighter ewes with prices for these starting from €60/head.”