There is some upward movement to report in lamb prices at the start of this week, with base quotes increasing on last week’s prices by 5-10c/kg in cases.

This is the first forward movement in lamb prices since a brief increase in the middle of October, which was quickly reversed soon after.

Producers will no doubt hope that this will be the start of lamb prices improving and mirror what was seen this time last year when lamb prices were already on the rise.

However, there is a deal of catching up to do yet if prices are to come near what was seen this time last year, when base prices were just shy of €7.00/kg in cases.

Advertisement

Quotes

Kildare Chilling has increased its offering for lambs at the start of this week by 10c/kg to now stand at €6.10/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus.

As well as lifting its base price, it has also increased its weight limit from 21.5kg to 22kg.

Irish Country Meats remains on a base price of €6.00/kg up to a 22kg carcass weight.

Some reports indicate that a western-based plant has increased its offering for lambs by 5c/kg to €6.05/kg.

Advertisement

This means base prices now across plants are standing at €6.00-6.10/kg.

Quality assured lambs are moving at prices ranging from €6.10-6.20/kg, with top prices being secured anywhere from €6.20-6.45/kg. And, many factories are now paying up to a 22kg carcass weight.

Ewe prices

The ewe trade remains largely unchanged. Base prices for ewes range from €2.80-3.00/kg for those that offered a quote.

Top prices being secured for ewes in the main are between €3.10-3.50/kg.