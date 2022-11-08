It was a red Angus heifer that took the top price of €6,200 at Leo McEnroe’s Lisduff Angus on-farm sale in Co. Cavan last Saturday (November 5).

The sale featured a selection of 25 heifers and 14 bulls, with a range of both red and black Angus bulls and heifers on offer.

As well as the selection of Angus cattle on offer at the sale, Lot 3 was a ‘wildcard’ lot and featured an impressive looking pedigree Charolais bull. Born in December 2020 and sired by CF52, Virginia Ranger sold for €4,000. Virginia Ranger

In the bull category, another red Angus took the top price also. Lisduff Red Upgrade is a February 2021-born bull and sold for €4,600. Upgrade was sired by Oaklea Red Glacier R617 and his dam is Silverfield Red Boonie S028. Lisduff Red Upgrade

Selling at €3,800 was Lisduff Red Trevor, another bull who is the progeny of Oaklea Red Glacier R617. Trevor is a December 2020-born bull and his dam is Killanley Red Petal M608.

Lisduff Red Trevor

Selling at €3,600 was Lisduff Dobby X925, a July 2021-born son of Liss Boggins V915 and his dam is Lisduff Deig V692. Lisduff Dobby X925

Also comfortably clearing the €3,000 mark and selling for €3,300 was another red Angus bull, Lisduff Red Pepsi X962. Lisduff Red Pepsi X962

This September 2021-born bull was sired by Lisduff Spainard and its dam is Oaklea Red Pepsi V892.

Angus Heifers

While bulls were in high demand, heifers were the highlight of the sale and the prices achieved reflected this.

The top-priced heifer was Lisduff Red Lexi X892, a February 2021-born heifer sired by Oaklea Red Glacier R617 and her dam is Lisduff Miss Lindsay U589. She sold for €6,200 on the day.

Lisduff Red Lexi X892

Selling for €4,550 was Lisduff Red Ulda. This heifer was born in February 2021. Her sire was Oaklea Red Glacier R617 and her dam was Lisduff Red Rumour. Lisduff Red Ulda

A Rawburn Boss Hogg N630-sired heifer also attracted plenty of interest from bidders on the day. Lisduff Davina X973 will be one year old at the end of this month and sold for €3,300. Lisduff Davina X973

Her dam goes by a similar name Lisduff Davina T525.

The sale was hosted on the farm of Leo McEnroe in conjunction with Ballyjamesduff Livestock Mart and online bidding was available through MartEye.

The Lisduff Angus Herd is home to approximatley 160 pedigree Aberdeen Angus cows and the Lisduff prefix can be found in Angus herds across Europe from the Azores to Russia.