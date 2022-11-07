This week’s episode of Farmland discusses the rising rates of rural crime in Ireland and how people can take steps to avoid being targeted, as well as some of the recommendations outlined in the Food Vision Dairy Group’s final report.

In the programme, which will go live at 7:00p.m tomorrow (Tuesday, November 8), Agriland editor Stella Meehan is joined by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) crime prevention officer, Barry Carey, who outlines what type of incidents have become more prevalent of late.

He explains that ‘farm invasions’ by gangs who are hunting illegally have become a particular issue, as well as tractor and trailer thefts, and burglaries.

He tells Farmland how those living in rural communities can protect themselves and their properties, by taking steps such as installing CCTV systems, communicating with gardaí and storing all valuables in secure locations.

Later in Farmland

In the second half of the programme, Farmland hears from director of Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) Conor Mulvihill and Agriland journalist Megan O’Brien, who discuss the reaction to the recently released Food Vision Dairy Group final report.

The report contains 19 recommendations for lowering the dairy sector’s emissions, one of which – the voluntary reduction/exit scheme – has sparked much debate among farm organisations.

Mulvihill offers a positive perspective on the document, stating that the voluntary nature of the exit/reduction scheme should be welcomed as measures such as a mandatory cow cull and milk quotas “were on the table” during the negotiations.

In contrast, O’Brien outlines some of the concerns that other farming organisations have, including the belief that a scheme such as this would equate to land sterilisation, and that it blocks a pathway into farming for young people.

Farmland will broadcast at 7:00p.m on Tuesday (November 8) on the Agriland platform.

All episodes can be streamed via agriland.ie and links will also be available across Agriland social media platforms. Farmland Extra – the podcast is also available on all major podcast platforms.