There was a record demand for pedigree Aberdeen Angus bulls at the beginning of this year, according to a former Irish Aberdeen Angus Association president.

John McEnroe said dairy farmers who want “to produce quality cross-bred beef calves” from their cows and heifers are fueling demand.

The Co.Meath man, who attended last weekend’s breed calf show held in Dungannon, Co.Tyrone, has voiced his “great confidence ” in the future of Aberdeen Angus cattle breeding in Ireland.

McEnroe said 2022 highlighted how valued pedigree Aberdeen Angus are.

He said there is a strong demand for easy calving Aberdeen Angus bulls that “can put a bit of shape into calves” born to Friesian and other dairy-bred females.

“As 2022 has progressed the focus of attention has switched to breeding heifers. And we are seeing prices for these animal starting to increase at the present time.

“Irish pedigree Aberdeen Angus numbers are at record levels,” McEnroe added.

McEnroe farms close to Oldcastle and his ‘Liss’ pedigree Aberdeen Angus herd is chiefly comprised of 95 cows and followers.

He was the inaugural president of the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association which was established post Brexit.

McEnroe said that there was a “tremendous amount of work” put in by everyone involved in establishing the new organisation.

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association’s headquarters in Tuam, Co. Galway now acts as the main headquarters for all European Union Aberdeen Angus registrations.

According to McEnroe quality beef schemes in Ireland are driving demand for Aberdeen Angus cattle.

“All pedigree stock born in Ireland are now fully registered with the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

“The figures for each animal can be easily accessed. The plants continue to run their quality beef schemes on that basis,” McEnroe added.

But the former Irish Aberdeen Angus Association president is not in a position to predict if this growth in demand will continue to be a factor within the beef industry.

“I can’t answer that question: no one can predict the market. The onus remains on pedigree Aberdeen Angus breeders to produce the best quality cattle that they can,” McEnroe said.

He said although there is strong demand for the breeding stock within the Irish dairy industry, he outlined that the same level of success has yet to be achieved within the suckler sector.

But McEnroe said this is a challenge which the association intends to address.

“This is our next priority. There is a strong role for Aberdeen Angus genetics within the suckler industry and again, it comes back to the performance of the stock.

“The figures are and will be there to identify those Aberdeen Angus breeding animals that will perform well in a suckler beef scenario,” he added.