The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has today (Monday, November 7) launched a national children’s art competition to celebrate the role pets play in our lives.

The competition, which is now open for entries, aims to support Animal Welfare Awareness Day 2022 on December 8.

Primary school children between 10-12 years of age are being asked to draw or paint their favourite animal on an A4 sheet of paper.

A photograph of the image, along with the child’s name, age and school, can then be submitted by a parent or guardian by emailing [email protected]

The closing date for entries is 5:00p.m on November 21, with five winners being selected.

The judging panel will be led by Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) ambassador, Rosanna Davison.

Minister Charlie McConalogue will present the winners with a Dublin Zoo family pass and a goodie bag at an event in Farmleigh House on December 8.

All children who enter the competition will receive an online certificate of participation.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue

Minister McConalogue encouraged children to show their support for Animal Welfare Awareness Day by entering their art into the competition.

“Young people today are the pet owners, farmers and the veterinarians of tomorrow.

“Animal welfare is important to all of us, working together to do the best we can for animals under our care, including animals on the farm or pets at home.

“Animal welfare is a key aspect of my department, along with the many other organisations and individuals currently working to protect animal welfare across Ireland.

“On December 8, I will be announcing new funding for animal welfare charities under the department’s animal welfare grants programme, building on the record €3.7 million we provided to charities last December,” the minister said.