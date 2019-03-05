Diary dates: Upcoming farmer meetings and events

There are a number of farm groups and organisations hosting meetings and events this week across the country. Here is a few of the events taking place this week.

Monaghan IFA

The Co. Monaghan branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) will host its AGM tonight (Tuesday, March 5) in The Four Seasons Hotel.

Speakers on the night will include: The IFA’s director of European affairs, Liam McHale; IFA’s Ulster/North Leinster regional chairman, Nigel Renaghan; Ulster Farmers’ Union’s (UFU’s) president, David Brown; and Monaghan IFA’s chairman, Frank Brady.

Beef Plan

The Beef Plan Movement is hosting a meeting tonight (Tuesday) in Golden Vale Mart, at 8:00pm in Tullamore Mart, Co. Offaly.

Macra na Feirme

Laois Macra will be hosting its county development workshop tonight (Tuesday) in Portlaoise Macra hall. The event will commence at 8:00pm.

South Tipperary Young Farmers Discussion Group

The South Tipperary Young Farmers’ Discussion Group’s next meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 13, at 8:00pm in Hearns Hotel, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Topics for discussion on the night include ‘preparing for the breeding season in beef and dairy with a focus on bull selection’.

Dovea will be in attendance on the night as well as a local vet to discuss cow health prior to breeding and talk on sexed semen.

All are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Tom Long on: 085-1244717.

Alltech / Agri Guild event

Alltech Crop Science is welcoming Agri Guild members to an evening of conversation and exploration into Ireland’s crop production history, craft beer trends, and how farmers and industry can work together to nurture a growing craft brews industry.

According to Alltech, Dr. Mark Gaffney, Alltech, and Denise Murphy, Bord Bia, will set the scene with presentations on trends in crop production and trends in Irish craft brewing and distilling respectfully.

This will be followed by a panel discussion with brewing and distilling experts and the Irish Grain Growers’ Association who will discuss the challenges and positive possibilities facing crop farmers and the Irish craft drinks industry.

The seventh annual Alltech Craft Brews and Food Fair will be happening in conjunction with the St. Patrick’s Festival 2019.