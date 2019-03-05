Obstacle cleared for proposed €130 million Glanbia plant

Glanbia’s proposed €130 million mozzarella cheese plant has moved a step closer following the withdrawal of an objection to planning approval for the plant’s midlands site.

The project, a joint venture between Glanbia plc and Leprino Foods, has been earmarked for a site in Togher National Industrial Estate, Portlaoise, Co. Laois.

An objection to the proposed plant which had been submitted to An Bord Pleanala has been withdrawn, leaving the path clear for the project to proceed, a spokesperson for Laois County Council confirmed to AgriLand.

Revealing the multimillion euro plan last July, Glanbia issued a statement noting: “A total of €130 million will be invested in the world-class facility, which is supported by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland.”

Advertisement

The new facility will have a production capacity of 45,000t per annum. Approximately 78 full-time jobs will be created at the facility. It is expected that a further 250 jobs will be created during the construction phase.

At the time of the announcement, it was expected that the new facility would begin production in 2020.

Glanbia and Leprino Foods already have an existing joint venture partnership in Glanbia Cheese Limited which was established in 2000 and has large-scale manufacturing operations in Llangefni in Wales and in Magheralin, Northern Ireland.