Farmers reminded to submit nitrates derogation applications

Farmers are being reminded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine that 2019 nitrates derogation applications can now be submitted online.

The closing date for applications is March 31, 2019, the department has warned.

Farmers are advised to contact their agricultural advisor to determine if they should avail of this facility. More information is available on the department’s website.

Farmers who applied for a derogation in 2018 are also reminded that they must submit fertiliser accounts by March 31.

End of year Nitrogen and Phosphorus statements (N&P statements) for 2018 are available on the Department’s online system www.agfood.ie.

Farmers not already registered for agfood.ie can do so by going onto the website and clicking the ‘Register’ button, the department has said.

Opening the application facility back in January, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed outlined:

“The nitrates derogation provides farmers an opportunity to farm at higher stocking rates, subject to certain conditions designed to protect the environment and meet the requirements of the Nitrates Directive.”

“The derogation is an important facility for more intensive farmers.”

The online system is aimed at “simplifying the application process and assisting farmers to avoid penalties”.

“Almost 7,000 intensively stocked farmers availed of the derogation in 2018,” Minister Creed noted.