Ireland now ‘one step closer to scrapping the clock changes’

The European Parliament’s Transport and Tourism Committee has today (Tuesday, March 5) said that seasonal clock changes should be abolished in 2021 and it is up to the member states to choose between winter ‘time’ or summer ‘time’.

MEP for Ireland South, and member of the European Parliament’s Transport and Tourism Committee, Deirdre Clune, has explained in a statement that the European Parliament had voted to accept the commission’s proposed directive to abolish the seasonal clock changes.

Member states have until next year (April 2020) to decide whether they want to stay on summer ‘time’ or not and the process should be abolished by 2021, according to the Transport Committee.

In an online consultation by the European Commission conducted last year, more than 80% of the participants expressed their support for the abolition of the seasonal clock-change.

According to the committee, member states should notify the commission of their choice by April 2020.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune said this is now “one step closer” to abolishing seasonal clock-changes.

“I have been working with various parties for many years to push forward these changes. I welcome this move by the committee and we need to now push forward at Member State level with plans.

At European level Irish people took part in a public consultation and Ireland voted overwhelmingly to stop the clock changes.

Continuing, Clune believes: “There are many benefits to ending the process of changing the clocks each year such as improved outcomes for road safety and economic benefits.