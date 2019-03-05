Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for 18 counties

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for 18 counties for today (Tuesday, March 5).

Issued this morning, the warning will be in place from 3:00pm this evening through to 6:00am tomorrow.

The warning will affect all of Munster and Leinster, according to the national meteorological office.

A spell of heavy rain will move up from the south this afternoon, giving 25 to 35mm of rain. The larger totals are likely to be over southern and eastern counties, according to Met Eireann.

Highest temperatures of 8° to 11° are expected today. It will be breezy at first with fresh and gusty south-west winds, but winds will ease during the afternoon.

Rain will spread northwards to most areas tonight, and will be heaviest in southern and eastern coastal counties, leading to spot flooding.

There will be blustery easterly winds for a time near southern and eastern coasts, but winds will become light to moderate northwesterly everywhere by morning. Lows of 2° to 5° are forecast.

Tomorrow

It will be cloudy with some residual patches of light rain and drizzle at first tomorrow, but clearer, brighter intervals with showers are expected to soon extend from the west through the course of the morning and afternoon.

Temperatures will peak at 5° to 7° in Ulster, but 7° to 10° elsewhere.