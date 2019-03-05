Video: Ulster farmer to put 900 heifers ‘on the market’ this Saturday

Father/son farming duo in Randalstown, Co. Antrim, James and Nelson Alexander will host an open day this Saturday, March 9, taking place on their farm .

The event will take place from 11:00am – 3:00pm.

The Alexanders’ herd or the ‘Jalex herd’ as it is known has become somewhat well-known amongst beef farmers in Ireland. The duo run an in-calf heifer selling enterprise.

The annual event sees suckler producers flocking from right across Ireland and the UK to attend.

The main focus of attention at the event is the Jalex Herd’s livestock which, according to the Alexanders, include the 2019 crop of 900 heifers that will be sold in batches throughout the year.

AgriLand was at the event last year to take a look around.

Speaking to AgriLand at last year’s event, James outlined his system and the overall goal of the farm.

Advertisement

“The main system is sourcing heifers, grazing them, bulling them and raring them.

We then sell them in-calf, springing or as cows with calves at foot. Whatever stage the customer is at really.

These Simmental, Limousin and Blue-type heifers are all served to Limousin bulls and, according to the Alexanders, will make “ideal suckler replacements”.

Visitors to the open day will also be able to view the full range of 60 tractors and 50 4×4 pickups that will be available for sale on the day also.

The open day will take place at 88 Gloverstown Road, Toomebridge, Co. Antrim. All are welcome to attend the open day.