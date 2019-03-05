Pics: A New Holland with more than a hint of ‘Ford’

These images (above and below) are doing the rounds on social media. They depict what appears to be a New Holland T6.180, albeit with a striking livery (colour scheme).

The colour scheme harks back to the Ford tractor days, with its blue undercarriage (skid unit), blue hubs and white roof.

These pictures were spotted on the Facebook page of Munsterman BV, where the tractor was described as having a ‘Ford Classic Pack’.

The Munsterman group, for the record, is a franchised New Holland dealer (and previously a Ford tractor dealer) in the Netherlands. The dealership’s association with Ford tractors goes right back to 1971.

New Genesis T8 Series tractor

Meanwhile, New Holland has launched a new version of its high-horsepower Genesis T8 Series tractor – in North America.

Corresponding models (albeit with significant differences) have simultaneously been launched by sister brand Case IH.

The new Genesis T8 with PLM Intelligence (pictured below) – to use the full marketing lingo – has customisable controls and a “re-imagined cab design”.

Ken Paul, product marketing manager for New Holland (North America), explained: “The all-new cab features more accessible storage, more power ports and vents, egress lights and an ergonomic seat for optimal comfort.

“The in-cab experience has been enhanced to remove obstructions and ensure maximum visibility.

“The new InfoView monitor is positioned in direct line-of-sight on the dash so you can keep your eyes on the horizon ahead. Strategically placed cameras make it easy to navigate in and out of traffic and keep your eyes on in-field work as well.