New Holland ramps up with revamped Genesis T8 tractor

New Holland has launched a new version of its high-horsepower Genesis T8 Series tractor – in North America. A European unveiling will likely follow.

Corresponding models (albeit with significant differences) have simultaneously been launched by sister brand Case IH.

The new Genisis T8 with PLM Intelligence – to use the full marketing lingo – has customisable controls and a “re-imagined cab design”.

Ken Paul, product marketing manager for New Holland (North America), explained: “The all-new cab features more accessible storage, more power ports and vents, egress lights and an ergonomic seat for optimal comfort.

“The in-cab experience has been enhanced to remove obstructions and ensure maximum visibility.

“The new InfoView monitor is positioned in direct line-of-sight on the dash so you can keep your eyes on the horizon ahead. Strategically placed cameras make it easy to navigate in and out of traffic and keep your eyes on in-field work as well.

“New 360º LED work-lights turn night into day, delivering up to 25% more visible light for greater awareness of surroundings while operating.”

However, what New Holland describes as the “most innovative features” extend beyond the cab, with the “complete integration” of the brand’s PLM platform.

“New Holland’s approach to precision farming solutions can be summed up in four words,” explained Luke Zerby, PLM product marketing manager for New Holland (North America).

“Open; connected; smart; supported – PLM Intelligence maximises all of these. It uses ISOBUS III technology to keep you completely connected through MyPLM Connect and APIs to share and analyse your data and, now, to enhance support functionality through a local New Holland dealer.