Transport in transition: Biofuel obligation to increase from January

The national minimum level of biofuel is set to be increased up to 11% from next January, according to Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment Richard Bruton.

The minister announced today (Thursday, February 14) that he has signed a statutory instrument which will increase the level of biofuel in the fuel mix.

The obligation will increase to 11% by volume with effect from January 1, 2020. This follows a public consultation on the proposed increase which closed on January 23, 2019.

The minister is currently developing an all-of-government plan to “make Ireland a leader in responding to climate change”.

Minister Bruton recently held a public consultation on the plan, which will have actions across all areas such as heat, electricity, transport and agriculture according to strict timelines, with transitioning to cleaner fuels an integral part of the ambition.

The Biofuels Obligation Scheme requires suppliers of road transport fuels to include a percentage of biofuels in fuel placed on the market in Ireland.

The inclusion of biofuels in the fuel mix increases the level of renewable energy and reduces greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector.

Advertisement

Since January 1, 2019, the level of the biofuel obligation increased from a previous rate of 8% to the current rate of 10% by volume.

Today’s action means that all suppliers of road transport fuels will be required to increase the percentage of biofuel in their fuel with the obligation level increasing from 10% to 11% by 2020.

The increased obligation from the previous rate of 8% to 11% is expected to lead to over 70 million litres of fossil fuel being replaced with biofuel and reduce Ireland’s emissions by almost 200,000t of carbon each year.

A public consultation in relation to increasing the level of biofuel further post 2020 will be carried out later this year. This will provide stakeholders and the public further opportunity to input into biofuel policy development.

Minister Bruton stated: “Today’s announcement will have a real impact on the level of greenhouse gas emissions coming from our transport sector.

“Transitioning to cleaner fuels is an integral part of our ambition of being a leader in responding to climate change.