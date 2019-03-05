Stolen tractor found…overturned on roadside

Police are appealing for information after a stolen tractor was found overturned on the side of a road in England recently.

Officers investigating the theft of a tractor from a farm near Dorchester are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The incident occurred between 5:30pm on Saturday (March 2) and 9:30am on Sunday (March 3) at a farm on Norden Lane near Maiden Newton.

A gate padlock was cut and a blue Landlegend 254 tractor was stolen along with a number of other items including 20 aluminium sheets, a battery and a generator.

Two chainsaws were also taken from a large metal container.

Muddy tyre prints indicate that the tractor was driven left out of the farm toward the A37, according to police.

It was subsequently located overturned on the side of a road near to Yeovil in Somerset on Sunday morning.

Police community support officer Tom Balchin, of Dorset Police’s Rural Crime Team, said: “We are carrying out enquiries into this incident and I am appealing for anyone with information to contact us.