Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Pippa Hackett announced today (Wednesday, November 8) the opening of the 2024 Scheme of Investment Aid for the Development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector.

The €10 million investment scheme aims to facilitate environmentally friendly practices, promote the diversification of farm activities, improve the quality of products, and improve working conditions.

The scheme can cover growers of field vegetables, mushrooms, protected food crops, amenity crops, soft fruit, apples, and beekeeping.

The minister made the announcement at the winter meeting of the Horticulture Industry Forum today. Minister Hackett said:

Advertisement

“This year has been particularly challenging for growers with incomes hit by high input costs and difficult weather conditions, making it hard for growers to reinvest and grow their enterprise in line with the vision set out in the National Strategy for Horticulture 2023-2027.

“The allocation of €10 million demonstrates the government’s continued support for and commitment to this important sector”.

Horticulture forum

The minister also updated the members of the forum on progress on the implementation of key strategic actions contained in the National Strategy for Horticulture 2023-2027 that was published at the beginning of June this year.

She highlighted the recent engagements with retailers and the industry.

“There appears to be a clear understanding of the importance of ensuring the viability of the horticulture industry so that there can continue to be a supply of Irish produce in the future.

“In particular, retailers are looking at issues concerning sustainability and ensuring food security, and I look forward to continued positive engagement with retailers over the coming months,” Minister Hackett said.

Advertisement

“The strategy is the starting point for building a strong foundation on which this sector can grow. Although good progress has been achieved in a short time, it is critical that all relevant stakeholders continue to engage with this strategy, as it is this engagement that will ultimately drive its success,” Minister Hackett added.