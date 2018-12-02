62ac mixed farm for sale at £10,000 an acre in north Antrim

A retirement sale has brought a tidy 62ac mixed farm to the market in Ballymoney, Co. Antrim at £625,000.

Including a slatted cubicle house, covered silo, two general purpose round roof sheds and a poultry house, the property at 31 Conagher Road could make an ideal starter farm for a keen young farmer.

Estate agent J.A. McClelland and Sons said they expected keen interest describing the farm as a desirable holding in a convenient location. The agent also highlights the substantial period farm residence.

Less than three miles from Ballymoney and a 15-minute drive from Coleraine, the farm has shops, medical and leisure facilities on its doorstep.

Period Residence

The property is a two-storey detached period residence with attractive gardens to the front and side of the building.

According to the agents, the dwelling has been maintained in good order and benefits from an adjoining garage.

The ground floor comprises: an entrance porch; a lounge with an open fireplace; a living room with a feature fireplace; a dining room with an open fireplace; a kitchen; a pantry; a utility room; and an understairs storage cupboard.

The first floor comprises: five bedrooms – all with double radiators and one with a hotpress and built-in cupboard; a bathroom; and a separate WC.

Outside there is a garage with an electric up and over door and a boiler house.

Additional amenities include oil-fired central heating.

Farmyard And Buildings

The lands, which are partially bounded by the River Bush, extend to circa 62.25ac located in a compact block with access from the farmyard and also double road frontage to the Conagher Road and Knock Road.

The farmyard includes: a poultry house, built in circa 1990, which is equipped for circa 3,700 laying hens; a QMAC 10t feeding bin; two general purpose sheds – one with silo walls and part slatted; a covered silo; a cubicle house with 27 places and a lean-to; a row of traditional steading; and a collecting yard, race and crush.

47.5ac of arable land is located just off the farmyard with double road frontage to the Conagher Road and Knock Road. There is circa 10.64ac of arable land split from the main holding by the Knock Road.

The remaining circa 4.10ac are laid out in two fields off the Conagher Road. There is a range of steading here, including: a masstock cattle shed – with a central feed passage and pen divisions; an open silo clamp; and a derelict dwelling.

“The lands are well fenced for stock and bounded by mature hedgerows providing excellent shelter for stock; in addition, the majority of fields have a mains and/or natural water supply,” according to the agents.

Additional Information

The derelict dwelling has site potential, subject to planning permission.

The property is for sale on behalf of Mr. J.W. Dunlop – who is retiring from farming. It is for sale in one or more lots.

Viewing is strictly by appointment through the agents. The guide price is £625,000.