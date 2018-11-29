Beautiful residential farm outside Trim available in lots

A residential farm available in lots has hit the market in Newhaggard, Trim, Co. Meath. With land totalling 30ac, estate agents Raymond Potterton are looking after the sale.

The property is located 3km from Trim – and situated on the River Boyne – the town recently won, in 2014, the Irish Tidy Towns Competition.

Providing a vast array of amenities, there is also plenty of cultural and historical activities such as: Trim Castle; St. Patrick’s cathedral church; the Black Friary; and Bru Brewery.

Yearly events include: Trim Vintage and Veteran Car Show; Trim Haymaking Festival; Trim Swift Festival; and the Royal Meath Show – the main event of this show is the judging of cattle, sheep, goats, horses, dogs and home industries.

Lots for sale

Lot 1 is the sale of the residence on 1ac of land. It is a traditional cottage with the benefit of a good farmyard. The farmyard includes a 2-bay hay shed; however, both the residence and the farmyard are in need of refurbishment.

That being said, the location “provides the new purchaser an incredible opportunity to create a residence on a beautiful site within close proximity to Trim town”.

Lot 2 totals 11ac. The land is located to the rear of the residence and possesses good road frontage. There is the possibility of a residence being developed here – subject to planning permission.

The land itself is high dry fertile ground. It enjoys mature boundaries populated with Beech and Ash trees.

Lot 3 totals 17.5ac. It is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and fronts the River Boyne to the rear. The lands are in permanent pasture and enjoy mature boundaries.

The lands are laid out in three fields and, according to the estate agents, are suitable for any agricultural purpose – especially for the rearing of livestock.

Additional information

Inspection of the site is highly recommended by the estate agents. It is set for price on application.

The auction is due to be held on Wednesday, December 12 at 3:00pm at Raymond Potterton’s sale room at: 38 Watergate Street, Navan, Co. Meath.