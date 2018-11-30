103ac farm for sale with a ‘reputation for producing top-quality beef cattle’

Straight on the market is a 103ac residential farm for sale in Geehanstown, Delvin, Co. Meath. Auctioneers Raymond Potterton offer a residence, farmyard and lands up for auction in lots.

Excellently located from the property is Delvin, at 5km in distance. Situated within the village is a variety of amenities such as: a bank; a church; a hotel; schools; pubs and a few shops.

For any golfing enthusiast, there is an 18-hole course at Delvin Castle Golf Club. Kells is 15km away on the N52.

Lots for sale

Lot 1 comprises the residence and the yard – which incorporates 6ac of land.

The house is a small, comfortable residence which comprises: a kitchen; a sitting room; one bedroom; and a bathroom. The yard itself includes a 4-bay haybarn and stock handling facilities.

Lot 2 comprises 97ac of land. It comes with a modern loose cattle shed and silage pit.

According to the auctioneers, the “lands are entirely in old permanent pasture laid out in convenient fields, all of excellent quality with a reputation for producing top-quality beef cattle”.

Lot 3 is the sale of the entire 103ac. The auction is due to take place at 3:00pm on Wednesday, December 12 at Raymond Potterton’s sale room at: 38 Watergate Street, Navan, Co. Meath.

Inspection of the site is highly recommended by the estate agents. It is set for price on application.