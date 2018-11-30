103ac farm for sale with a ‘reputation for producing top-quality beef cattle’
Straight on the market is a 103ac residential farm for sale in Geehanstown, Delvin, Co. Meath. Auctioneers Raymond Potterton offer a residence, farmyard and lands up for auction in lots.
Excellently located from the property is Delvin, at 5km in distance. Situated within the village is a variety of amenities such as: a bank; a church; a hotel; schools; pubs and a few shops.
For any golfing enthusiast, there is an 18-hole course at Delvin Castle Golf Club. Kells is 15km away on the N52.
Lots for sale
Lot 1 comprises the residence and the yard – which incorporates 6ac of land.
The house is a small, comfortable residence which comprises: a kitchen; a sitting room; one bedroom; and a bathroom. The yard itself includes a 4-bay haybarn and stock handling facilities.
Lot 2 comprises 97ac of land. It comes with a modern loose cattle shed and silage pit.
According to the auctioneers, the “lands are entirely in old permanent pasture laid out in convenient fields, all of excellent quality with a reputation for producing top-quality beef cattle”.
Lot 3 is the sale of the entire 103ac. The auction is due to take place at 3:00pm on Wednesday, December 12 at Raymond Potterton’s sale room at: 38 Watergate Street, Navan, Co. Meath.
Inspection of the site is highly recommended by the estate agents. It is set for price on application.
Additional information can be found on Raymond Potterton’s website.