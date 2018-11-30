Gardai investigate fatal tractor crash in Leitrim

Gardai in Co. Leitrim are investigating the circumstances of a fatal tractor crash in the county, in which an 80-year-old man lost his life.

The tragedy occurred yesterday, Thursday, November 29, at around 1:00pm, according to An Garda Siochana.

It appears that the the tractor struck a ditch, as the man drove out of a field and onto a local road.

The incident took place at Leckaun, a townland in the parish of Drumlease.

Emergency services and Gardai attended the scene, where the driver of the tractor was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Advertisement

Gardai have preserved the scene of the incident to prepare for an examination due to take place today, Friday, by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

These investigators will be working in conjunction with Gardai from Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, who are responsible for the investigation.

The local coroner was also notified of the death, and the man’s body was removed to University Hospital Sligo, where a post-mortem will be carried out in due course.

The Garda investigation is continuing, and anyone who may have information regarding this incident is being urged to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station on: 071-982062.