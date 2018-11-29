FarmLand – Episode 13

Tonight (Thursday, November 29) on FarmLand, Joe Burke – senior manager of meat and livestock at Bord Bia – talks in detail about Ireland’s live cattle export trade, with a particular focus on 2018 market trends and potential destinations for 2019.

Burke will reflect on the significant increase in dairy calf exports this year; while also underlining the importance of ensuring calves are well-reared before shipping.

The Bord Bia representative will also offer his outlook on beef price for the Christmas market.

Grace Maher of the Irish Organic Association also gives her response to the recent re-opening of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s Organic Farming Scheme.

Maher will highlight how consumer demand plays a big role in determining benefits from organic farming.

Currently, Irish organic farming makes up just 1.8% of farming enterpises in Ireland – substantially less than the European average of 5-6%.

There are approximately 1,700 farmer participants in the Organic Farming Scheme, which this year is targeted at tillage, horticulture and dairy producers.

Maher explains that while there are opportunities across all sectors of farming, some of the traditional markets – such as lamb – are “a bit slower” because people aren’t eating as much lamb any more – either organic or conventional.

Plus, our reporter Niall Claffey visits a farmer in Killymarly, Co. Monaghan, who has successively converted his farm to an organic beef and tillage enterprise.