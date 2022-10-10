The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will co-host a webinar with Bord Bia to outline the supports that are available to local, small and micro food businesses and producers.

The webinar will take place this Wednesday (October 12).

It will include a presentation on a report commissioned by Bord Bia which examined how other countries have been successful in developing routes to market for family farm producers, as well as the current arrangements in Ireland.

Speaking in advance of the webinar, Minister of State for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett said: “I am looking forward to hearing the findings of Bord Bia’s research in this area, which will provide a valuable overview of the kinds of state supports that are available for small food businesses and producers.”

“I would strongly encourage anyone with an interest in the local and domestic supply sector to join Wednesday’s webinar,” Minister Hackett added.

Interim CEO of Bord Bia Michael Murphy said: ” We are delighted to be able to support the department in the development of this report.

“We hope the recommendations outlined will help protect the family farm model, the lifeblood of all our communities in Ireland,” Murphy added.

According to the department, the event will be of interest to local, small and micro food and beverage-producing businesses, as well as farmers wishing to diversify and state agencies involved in providing supports for local food businesses.

The webinar will begin at 9:30a.m Wednesday morning and is scheduled to close at around 1:20p.m.

As well as hearing from representatives of the department and Bord Bia, attendees will also hear from personnel from Teagasc, the Prepared Consumer Food Centre (PCFC), Galway County Council, and Cork City Council.

Those interested in attending the webinar can register for it through the Bord Bia, website, where the agenda can also be found.