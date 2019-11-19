Dawn Meats announces new appointment to sustainability role

Dawn Meats has announced the appointment of Gill Higgins as the group’s head of corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

In the role, the new appointment will coordinate Dawn Meats’ engagement on sustainability initiatives with stakeholders across its supply chain whilst also driving internal progress towards the company’s stated goal of becoming ‘Europe’s most sustainable meat company’.

Higgins’ appointment follows success for Dawn Meats in the achievement of its CSR and sustainability objectives in recent months.

The company released its second CSR report earlier this year where it announced it has reduced CO2 emissions by 33% just four years into a 10-year strategy.

Dawn Meats also signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a joint programme of the UN Global Compact, CDP, the World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) – the first European beef and lamb processor to publicly commit to SBTi and measure its progress on externally verified sustainability goals.

Commenting on the appointment, Dawn Meats CEO Niall Browne said: “CSR and sustainability are not just core functions of our business, but central to how we interact with communities.

This is an important role within the group and Gill brings a considerable level of experience and new ideas to support our company purpose.

“We welcome her on board and together we look forward to enhancing our CSR and sustainability credentials.”

Commenting on her appointment, Higgins: “I’m excited to have joined the team. Dawn Meats have a proven track record in this area and what impresses me most is their commitment over decades.

As a former Bord Bia Origin Green ambassador, I am familiar with many of their outreach activities and their contribution to the agri-food sector.

Concluding, she said: “I’m looking forward to working with the entire team to achieve our sustainability goals.”