Dairy farmer from Cappamore Co. Limerick, Gearóid Maher, has been a “Farming for Nature” ambassador since 2021, and will host a walk on his land on Friday, June 14.

Maher said that he does not believe in chasing targets on his farm, and that he enjoys a “slower pace” of farming to ensure both animals and nature thrive.

The dairy farmer from Cappamore has carried out regular soil tests to determine what specific nutrients are required in each field and at what exact quantity.

He has gradually increased the clover content in the grassland and has sown multispecies grass swards on the farm, with the aim of improving the soil biology and reducing the amount of fertiliser required.

He said:

“The old rule of thumb was a cow to the acre and that has been my ethos all along. If I can farm a cow to the acre without pressure, then that is what I will do.”

Maher added that he is passionate about increasing biodiversity on the farm and planting trees, hedges and more.

There are 20ac of forestry on the land and the aim is to thin the forest and allow the cows to graze the ground vegetation, which in turn will help regenerate the forest floor, according to Maher.

Network and engagement officer at Farming for Nature, Sarah Coonan, said that Irish farmers want to do the best for the land and for future generations.

She added that the walks provide a “wonderful roadmap” and that there is no one way to farm for nature.

The network which was founded in 2018, seeks to “acknowledge and support” farmers who farm in a way that will improve the natural health of the countryside.

You can book a place on this farm walk on the farming for nature website and it costs €10 to attend.