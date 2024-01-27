There are several exciting job opportunities currently available in the agri-sector, including advisory positions as well as farm assistant roles.

To learn more about the jobs previewed in this article, including all essential requirements, salary expectations, and how to apply for them, visit AgriRecruit.

Technical sales advisor – agronomist

Fertiliser supplier Grassland Agro is seeking highly motivated technical sales advisors – agronomists in the following regions: South Wexford, east Cork, north Cork and Tyrone.

The successful candidate will be responsible for advice and sales of Grassland Agro’s product range in soil conditioning, fertilisation and mineral supplements directly to farmers.

Further responsibilities of this position include:

Develop and maintain relationships with existing and new clients in the agricultural industry;

Develop and maintain relationships with local co-ops and merchants.;

Provide technical advice and support to farmers regarding the range of products, and the soil sustainability program;

Attend trade shows and other industry events to promote the company’s products and services;

Collaborate with other team members to achieve sales targets and identify new business opportunities.

Commercial knowledge, sales and advisory skills, a degree in agriculture, agricultural science or a related field, as well as a full driving licence is required.

Dairy farm assistant

An assistant is being sought for a dairy farm in the Offaly area, which comprises modern facilities and offers a good working environment.

Responsibilities of this position will include milking cows, feeding cows, calf rearing, slurry spreading, and fertiliser spreading.

Farm assistant

A full-time farm assistant is required at a modern 110-cow dairy farm near Charleville, Co. Cork. Full training can be provided for this position.

The successful candidate will be responsible for milking, feeding calves and some machinery work. This position may suit a student doing their placement.

Agricultural advisor

Agri-environmental consultancy business Tirglas Farm Advisors Ltd. based in Claregalway, Co. Galway currently has an opportunity for an agricultural advisor.

In supporting the business’ client base, the main tasks involved in the role include:

Completing Basic Income Support Scheme (BISS), Eco Scheme and Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) scheme applications for clients;

Carrying out habitat assessment and giving expert advice to clients participating in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES);

Taking soil samples for clients participating in ACRES;

Holding discussion groups for clients wishing to participate in the Knowledge Transfer Scheme (KTS);

Delivering training courses for farmers participating in ACRES;

Completion of Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3) applications;

Commit to carry out CPD training as determined by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to ensure continued accreditation with Farm Advisory System (FAS).

Potential candidates must hold a level 8 degree in agricultural science or equivalent, i.e. animal/crop husbandry and soil science models must be completed. A full driving licence is required.

Dispatch administrator

Fertiliser supplier Grassland Agro is seeking a dispatch administrator to join the team at its busy Limerick factory to support manufacturing and sales teams.

The dispatch administrator will report directly to the factory manager, and will collaborate with office and logistic administrators on-site and those in other factory and warehouse locations.

The successful candidate will work closely with external logistics providers and engages with merchant trade. Further responsibilities of this position are:

Logistical duties including coordinating collections and deliveries of both raw materials and finished products;

Arranging haulage for raw material unloading from ships;

Overseeing the dispatch/weighbridge process and admin for shipping;

Effective stock control;

Liaising effectively with customers;

Admin support.

Basic transport logistic experience, good IT knowledge, and strong communication skills for liaising with internal and external stakeholders are required for this position.