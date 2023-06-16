A consultation process on a potential scheme for dairy farmers to exit the sector is set to get underway soon.

In a meeting of the Food Vision Dairy Group today (Friday, June 16), stakeholders were told that a “consultation document” would be issued to them from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) so they can provide feedback, views and support or opposition to any such scheme.

Agriland understands that, while there is no set date as of yet as to when stakeholders will receive this document, it is set to come to them in the near future, likely before the end of the month.

Sources indicated that the discussion around this scheme was “the main bone of contention” at today’s meeting.

However, the discussion was also described as “constructive”, with all participants remaining around the table.

It is understood that the representation from Macra expressed the most notable level of opposition to an exit scheme, highlighting instead the need for a farm succession scheme or programme.

Other participants were more warm to the idea, with one source saying that a scheme to allow farmers to quit dairying would be suitable to the personal circumstances of many farmers.

However, Agriland understands that stakeholders are very keen that a scheme resulting in a reduction in cow numbers would not negatively impact the fortunes of Irish dairy produce in foreign markets.

It is understood that the specifics of any future scheme – such as the number of cows to be targeted, number of farmers to be involved, and overall cost – were not explored in detail at today’s meeting, and no particular numbers or figures were put forward by department representatives.

Outside of the exit scheme, other issues that came up for discussion today included, among other things, breeding, genomics, and calf welfare.

The Food Vision Dairy Group is made up of representatives from the department; farm and co-op organisations; dairy industry bodies; a number of agencies (including Teagasc, Bord Bia, and the Environmental Protection Agency) and University College Dublin (UCD).