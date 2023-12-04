Corrin Mart, Fermoy, Co. Cork, is set to be the venue for an information event aimed at both dairy and beef farmers. The event will take place on Wednesday, December 6, at 7.00p.m.

The theme of the event is ‘Producing a marketable calf that adds value to both dairy and beef systems’.

The event in Fermoy will feature live cattle demonstrations, with both cows and dairy-beef cattle on display.

The key topics on the evening will include:

What is the Commercial beef value (CBV) and how can it benefit me?;

What are the benefits of genotyping;

Live beef cattle demonstration highlighting the role of genetics;

Live demonstration of dairy cows and how to choose the right beef bull.

The purpose of the live cattle demonstration is to highlight the importance of genetics in both dairy and beef farms.

ABP Food Group’s Advantage Beef Programme team are organising the event.

Chris Daly from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF), will be in attendance to discuss the Commercial Beef Value (CBV), and offer farmers advice on how the CBV can be used on their farm.

The next discussion will be centred around choosing the right bull to suit the cow type, and will also feature a livestock demonstration.

This will be followed by a live panel discussion with both dairy and beef farmers involved in the panel.

A discussion will take place focussing on calf rearing, genetics and the importance of creating a workable link between dairy and beef farmers for trading calves.

The Advantage Beef Programme team will be on-hand to offer advice to farmers on animal breeding and feeding, as well as taking enquiries on joining the Advantage Beef Programme.

The Advantage team will also be on-hand to talk to any beef farmers looking to source good-quality calves, and also to talk to dairy farmers looking to sell suitable calves from their herd.

Teagasc will be on-hand for farmers to learn more about topics such as calf rearing, the Beef500 programme and getting started with AgNav. The ICBF Herdplus team will be on-hand to answer any Herdplus-related questions.

A range of artificial insemination (AI) companies will be in attendance on the night to answer questions relating to breeding options.

Companies such as Agritech, Volac, Bonanza and JFC will also be on-hand to take any farmer questions relating to calf rearing.

Refreshments will be served after the event. If interested in attending, farmers should respond with their name and address to the Advantage Beef Programme team on 086-4405891.The event is expected to draw to a close at approximately 9.00p.m.