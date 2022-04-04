Special advisors at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) were paid just over €615,000 over the course of two years.

The amount paid spans 2021 and 2022, during which time 10 special advisors served, with a maximum of five serving at any one time.

These details were revealed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, recently, in response to a parliamentary question from Aontú TD for Meath West, Peadar Tóibín.

He asked the minister to provide details of the salaries and pensions paid out to special advisers – to ministers and ministers of state – in the DAFM in 2020 and 2021.

In a written response, the Minister McConalogue said:

“During 2020 and 2021, there have been a total of 10 officers (but a maximum of five serving at any one time) assigned to special-adviser roles within my department.

“In line with section 11 of the Public Service Management Act 1997, the salaries of four of the special advisers are paid on the same scale as a principal officer in the civil service, and one is paid on the assistant principal officer scale.”

The total amount paid to special advisors in 2020 was €211,302.93, while in 2021 it was €404,812.84.

Minister McConalogue confirmed that no pensions were paid by his department to special advisors during those years. Principal officer (higher) €98,593 – €121,586 €93,657 – €115,510 Annual Principal officer (standard) €91,609 – €113,313 €87,030 – €107,648 Annual Assistant principal (higher) €77,275 – €96,622 €73,408 – €91,793 Annual Details of principal and assistant principal officers’ salaries. Source: Oireachtas.ie

The minister prefaced his answer with the following:

“In common with many government departments, the DAFM has a number of special advisors appointed who play key roles in the provision of advice and support to myself and the ministers of state.

“The agriculture and food sector plays a vital role in Ireland’s economy, making a significant contribution to employment in rural and coastal areas and the guidance provided by the special advisors is a critical element in ensuring the delivery of the strategic goals of my department.”

Referring to the role of special advisors, he said the key focus is to: