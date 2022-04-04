Farms and families are “losing out” as the micro-generation support scheme is still not operational, according to independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan.

The scheme was launched to assist homes and businesses to develop renewable energy for self-consumption, including the introduction of payments to micro-generators for exported electricity.

Deputy Nolan said there is increasing anger among farmers and landowners who invested in micro-generation solar panels, expecting to receive a payment for any residual or excess electricity they exported to the national grid. She explained:

“I have been informed by some constituents that even though they are exporting a significant amount of energy, – about 35-50kw per day – the grid is just taking that energy without any return on the families’ investments or contribution towards the increasing cost of living.”

Energy suppliers informed constituents that the micro-generation support scheme is still not operational, Deputy Nolan said, despite prior announcement by Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan in December last year.

Announcing the scheme, according to Deputy Nolan, Minister Ryan made clear that this is an opportunity for community, farming and small commercial customers to invest in renewable technologies.

Minister Ryan also said this would play a role in shaping electricity demand and decarbonising homes and businesses, according to Deputy Nolan. The independent TD added:

“There is a deep sense of frustration out there among families who have significant amounts of excess energy that is basically going to waste. It is even more frustrating as this is happening at a time when energy prices are reaching completely unsustainable levels.”

Deputy Nolan said there is still no clear indication when the scheme will become operational. The minister must provide a clear rationale for the delay and explain why the scheme is still on the department’s to-do list, the independent TD for Laois-Offaly added.