The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is currently hiring assistant agricultural inspectors to fill vacancies around the country.

The new staff will form part of the agricultural inspectorate team, supporting the work of the department.

There are over 200 people working in the DAFM agricultural inspectorate in around 20 different work areas or divisions across the department.

The inspectorate helps in the development of the Irish agri-food sector and with the negotiation and enforcement of EU and national legislation relating to agriculture.

The successful candidates will bring their scientific evidence and knowledge to support the development of policy and agricultural strategies and programmes.

They will use their skills in the the administration of schemes, programmes and services run by the department.

The role will involve office and outdoor duties involving travelling to various parts of the country and overseas on official duties.

The department is looking to fill vacancies in Laois; Wexford; Kildare; Dublin; Donegal; Tipperary and Kerry.

Candidates will be required to select two locations on their application forms where they would be willing to be based.

Applications

The department said that candidates must have a qualification in agricultural science at level 8 on the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ) with a minimum 2.2 (honours degree) result, on or before May 4, 2023.

Applicants should have excellent interpersonal, written and verbal communication skills, the ability to work effectively as part of a team and a hold a current full driving licence with access to a vehicle for their own use.

The salary scale for the position begins at €37,808 and can increase up to almost €73,000.

The department will host a webinar to provide more information for candidates interested in applying for the assistant agricultural inspector roles on Tuesday April 25, at 7:00p.m.

The closing date for applications is 3:00p.m on Thursday, May 4, 2023.