DAFM outlines fees on imported agri products from UK in 2021

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has outlined the fees that will apply for imports of live animals and agricultural products from the UK to Ireland, through a border control post, in 2021.

EU member states are required to collect fees for official controls carried out on consignments of animals and goods entering the EU through a border control post.

These fees apply on imports from all third countries, including Great Britain, but do not apply on imports from Northern Ireland.

From January 1, 2021, the fees will apply to all imports of live animals; products of animal origin, germinal products and animal by-products; and regulated plants and plant products.

In some cases, this will represent a change in the fees currently being charged. In other cases, it will represent no change.

Fees in relation to animals and goods subject to emergency measures, and goods subject to a temporary increase in official controls at the point of entry due to a known or emerging risk, will remain the same as 2020 rates.

A rate of €55 to apply to each consignment up to 6t, for live animals, meat, fishery products, meat products and other products of animal origin;

For these same consignments, a €9 fee will be charged for every extra tonne up to 46t; while consignments over 46t will come with a cost of €420;

For consignments of animal by-products and feed of animal origin that is not transported in bulk, a fee of €600 per vessel with cargo of products up to 500t will apply;

Animal by-products and feed of animal origin, transported as break bulk shipment, will incur a cost of €1200 per vessel with cargo of products over 500t and up to 1000t. Some of the fees include:

The department’s Import Controls Operations Division is responsible for managing the collection of these fees.