The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that “processing work is ongoing” in relation to the latest nitrogen (N) and phosphorous (P) statements.

DAFM told Agriland that the statements “will be made available online as soon as possible”.

The department has come under fire from farm organisations who have said that farmers are “flying blind” without the latest N and P data.

Denis Drennan, deputy president, of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), said that previously farmers were able to check online early in July and at regular intervals which enabled them to adjust their stocking rate accordingly.

The ICMSA deputy president said farmers need to know where they stand on their general “room to manoeuvre”, along with specific issues related to Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS).

According to DAFM, the reason why the latest N and P data has not be published is down to a number of factors.

The department said: “The introduction of the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) scheme and the new definition of eligible land for direct payments meant changes are required to the processing of nitrogen and phosphorous statements which now have to be based on the farmer’s declared ‘reference area’.

“In addition, where appropriate, certain declared land uses have to be excluded from the area used for the nitrogen and phosphorous statement.”

DAFM also said that the statements this year must take account of the new banding of dairy cow nutrient excretion rates.

“In combination these changes require significant operational changes to be completed before nitrogen and phosphorous in-year statements can be made available for 2023.

“This processing work is ongoing and the statements will be made available online as soon as possible,” it added.

But the ICMSA deputy president has called on DAFM to “immediately publish the most up-to-date figures and then provide opportunities for regular updates and checks”.

Drennan has said that farmers are being asked by the department “to obey a speed limit without being supplied with a speedometer”.