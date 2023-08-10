Meat prices have increased since 2022, and continued to rise from June to July of this year, according to the national average prices for selected goods and services just published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The figures released today (Thursday, August 10) show increases across the board for many meat variations.

Sirloin steak per kg rose from approximately €15.85 in July 2022 to €16.75 in July 2023. The average price for June was €16.53.

Striploin steak per kg increased from around €22.13 in July 2022 to €22.45 for the same period this year. In June, the price averaged at €22.15.

Lamb meat prices fluctuated over the last year. Lamb prices for a whole leg had a decrease in July 2023 from about €14.30 compared to July 2022 at €14.39.

However, prices did increase from the previous month. Prices for June 2023 stood at around €14.18.

Lamb loin chops increased per kg, from approximately €20.83 in July 2022 to €21.47 in June 2023 and €21.582 in July 2023.

Sausages had a similar increase per kg, from about €6.59 in July 2022 to €6.96 in June 2023 to €7.05 in July 2023.

Uncooked chicken, ham fillet and salmon also rose from last year and last month.

CSO prices

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose overall by 8.8% compared to this time last year, according to the Consumer Price Index from the CSO.

The CSO stated this is due to higher prices across a range of products such as meat, vegetables, bread, cereals, milk, cheese and eggs.

The national average prices show that spaghetti per 500g increased by 18c in the year.

The average price for 2.5kg of potatoes was up 5c.

Full-fat milk per 2L increased by 15c in the year, while the average price of Irish cheddar per kg rose by 41c and butter per pound rose by 24c.

There were also price increases for an 800g loaf of white sliced pan, which was up 5c, and an 800g loaf of brown sliced pan was up 6c when compared to July 2022.