The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has extended the deadline for applications for the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

The closing date for Tranche 1 had been due to fall on Friday, June 16, 2023.

However, the department has confirmed to Agriland that it has decided to offer a short extension to farmers and their advisors of two weeks.

This means that the new deadline for Tranche 1 TAMS 3 applications is Friday, June 30, 2023.

TAMS

Last Tuesday (June 6), the department confirmed the opening of the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS) under the new TAMS.

The scheme, which began accepting applications last Thursday (June 1), provides an incentive to farmers to avail of investments “to improve their own safety and that of their farm”.

Grant aid under the scheme will paid at the rate of 60%, up to a maximum of €90,000/holding. In the case of an application by two or more eligible partners, the maximum increases to €160,000.

Multiple applications per tranche are allowed, however the DAFM said that the minimum amount of investment which is eligible for approval under this scheme is €2,000/application.

Among the items eligible for grant funding are: Fixed and mobile handling facilities for cattle, sheep, and horses; replacements for agitation points or older slats; safety cages for roofs; upgrades to electric wiring; yard lights and livestock monitors and fertility tags.

The opening of the FSCIS means that there is now just one outstanding scheme under the new TAMS left to open before the closure of Tranche 1 – the Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (WFCIS).

A spokesperson for DAFM told Agriland that “it is anticipated the Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme will open shortly”.

The scheme will allow women to access enhanced grant funding to make investments on their farm in order to benefit their business.