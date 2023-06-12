The Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that Cork was the county with the highest number of applications for the new Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS).

Almost 12,500 applications were made by farmers in the Rebel county for the scheme which replaces the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) in the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

In total, 124,664 BISS applications were made across the country by the deadline of Monday, May 29.

This figure includes 2,582 temporary reference number applications which are currently undergoing administrative checks by the department to determine eligibility.

BISS

The DAFM told Agriland that by the deadline it had received 12,428 applications on behalf of farmers in Cork for the new scheme.

Galway was the county with the second highest number of applications at 11,671, followed by Mayo on 11,066.

The county with the lowest number of applications was Dublin with 600, followed by Louth with 1,454 and Carlow on 1,584.

The following table provides a county-by-county breakdown for the number of applications made to DAFM under the scheme: County Total applications Carlow 1,584 Cavan 4,721 Clare 5,954 Cork 12,428 Donegal 8,743 Dublin 600 Galway 11,671 Kerry 7,558 Kildare 2,042 Kilkenny 3,184 Laois 2,792 Leitrim 3,393 Limerick 4,953 Longford 2,363 Louth 1,454 Mayo 11,066 Meath 3,704 Monaghan 3,985 Offaly 2,864 Roscommon 5,565 Sligo 3,837 Tipperary 6,504 Waterford 2,239 Westmeath 2,954 Wexford 3,835 Wicklow 2,089 Temporary reference numbers 2,582 TOTAL 124,664 Image: DAFM

The DAFM noted that the figures are subject to change as late applications are received, temporary reference numbers are resolved and other processing takes place to determine eligibility.

It also said that the average farm size under BISS is not yet available.

The department reminded farmers that late applications will be accepted after the May 29 closing date, however a 1% per day penalty will be applied in these instances.

Farmers who have made their BISS and other area based schemes application, but now wish to make an amendment can do so online at www.agfood.ie until midnight on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, without any penalty.

DAFM reminded farmers and advisors that the deadline for the transfer of payment entitlements has been extended until midnight on June 14, 2023.