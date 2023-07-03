The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has today (Monday, June 3) reminded holidaymakers not to bring any animal or plant products back home to Northern Ireland.

The importation of meat or meat products, milk and dairy produce are banned from most countries outside the EU.

DAERA said that there are also strict controls placed on the animal products that can be brought into Northern Ireland from the EU.

The department urged holidaymakers to check the rules before travel and refrain from bringing back products that may be carrying pests or disease.

Advertisement

Any illegal products which are detected will be seized and destroyed. Anyone found to be in possession of prohibited items risks prosecution and a fine.

DAERA

DAERA said there is particular concern about the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF), which is largely attributed to pigs consuming contaminated pork or pork products.

ASF is a highly contagious and usually fatal viral disease of pigs which is having disastrous impacts on the pig industries in Europe and Asia.

“Although the disease does not affect humans and there is no food safety risk associated with meat, an outbreak in Northern Ireland would have a devastating impact on our pork and pig industries.

“It would severely affect pig welfare and the ability to trade internationally in pigs and pork products,” a department spokesperson said.

Advertisement

While ASF does not affect humans and poses no food safety risk, an outbreak in the UK would have devastating consequences for the pork and pig industries, including animal welfare and trade.

The total cost of an ASF outbreak in commercial pig premises in the UK is estimated at approximately £120 million.

“Please assist in protecting Northern Ireland against the risk of introducing ASF through contaminated pork meat or pork products in passenger luggage or vehicles.

“The message is very simple if you are returning from holiday – ‘Don’t risk it – leave it behind’,” DAERA said.