The Competition and Consumer Protection (CCPC) has said that its review of complaints related to the fertiliser industry is still ongoing.

In March, the CCPC received two complaints alleging anti-competitive behaviour in the Irish fertiliser sector.

The complaints were forwarded to watchdog’s enforcement division where they are undergoing a screening process.

Complaints

If the CCPC finds any evidence of potential anti-competitive practices it may then decide to launch a full investigation.

“Given the nature of the allegations and the CCPC’s role as an enforcement body we cannot provide updates on the status of complaints,” a CCPC spokesperson told Agriland.

It is understood that one of the complaints was lodged by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA). Beef Plan Movement also lodged a complaint with the CCPC in March.

“As always, the CCPC welcomes evidence of potential anti-competitive behaviour in any sector.

“Individuals can contact the CCPC by emailing [email protected] or you can also submit information anonymously through our dedicated, confidential platform WhistleB,” the spokesperson added.

Fertiliser

Although fertiliser prices are continuing to decrease across the country but there remains to be a significant variation in prices, depending on the outlet.

Agriland recently contacted a number of agri-stores across the country to find out what they are charging for a range of popular fertilisers and noted a difference of up to €50/t in prices for some of the compound fertilisers.

Merchants that have bought fertiliser more recently appear to be charging the lower rates and merchants that have stock from a few weeks ago are having to charge the higher rates as prices continue to decline.