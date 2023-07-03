The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has said that all land designations in Ireland need to be renegotiated.

The call follows a recent ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that Ireland failed to designate Special Areas of Conservation (SAC) for important or endangered animal or plant species.

The court said that Irish legislation does “not satisfy” the specific obligations contained in the Habitats Directive, which aims to ensure that species and habitat types “are maintained, or restored, to a favourable conservation status within the EU”.

The directive has been instrumental in creating the Natura 2000 co-ordinated network of protected areas.

INHFA

Vincent Roddy, INHFA president, said that the ECJ ruling brings into question the legal basis for these designations and demanded that the entire process be renegotiated

“When these designations were first introduced they were done so on the basis that these areas had specific wild fauna and flora that was deemed to be in good condition and worth protecting.

“In addition to the designation there was a requirement to put in place a conservation plan for these sites within six years of the designation to ensure the protection of the habitat and its features at the time of the designation,” he said.

“In failing to do this the State has undermined the designations and the contribution made by farmers and landowners in delivering high quality habitats.

“Beyond this, they have also failed to recognise the conservation work carried out by farmers through necessary agricultural activities in developing and protecting these sites,” Roddy said. Vincent Roddy, INHFA president

The INHFA president criticised the 38 activities requiring consent, where farmers are obliged to get permission for vital actions needed to protect these habitats.

“This whole process has of course contributed to additional costs on farmers that threatens the viability of their farms.

“The State’s inability to trust those that delivered these habitats and their default position of preservation over conservation has now been exposed.

“As we look ahead we must ensure that landowners and farmers are no longer side-lined and recognise the vital role they have in protecting nature, while also ensuring their property rights and income potential is protected,” he said.

The INHFA president said there is a need “look again at all designations in a process that focuses on negotiation, not consultation, with farmers and their representatives.”

“In such a process proper consideration will need to be given to the impact of all designations on income and property rights, as catered for under Article 2(3) of the Habitats Directives that details how these directives shall take account of social, economic and cultural requirements,” he said.