Sales of green diesel are expected to have fallen in March according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Based on the duty paid on fuel removed from bonded warehouses by manufacturers, clearances of marked gas oil (green diesel) in March 2023 were 20% lower than in March 2022.

The latest figures were published today (Friday, May 5) as one TD maintains that there should be an investigation into the cost of green diesel.

The Independent Kerry TD, Danny Healy-Rae has tod the Dáil that “farmers cannot understand why green diesel is at a cost that it should not be”.

According to the latest CSO figures green diesel – which is mainly used for off-road purposes such as agriculture and the heating of larger building – was the only fuel to record a drop in clearance volumes in March.

Paul McElvaney, statistician with the CSO, said: “At 313 million litres, clearances of autodiesel in March 2023 were 1% higher than in March 2022.

“This was the highest volume of autodiesel recorded for the month of March since records began in 2000.

“At 83 million litres, clearances of petrol in March 2023 were 6% higher than in March 2022, but were 5% lower than in March 2019”.

The latest figures also show that excise clearances in March 2023 of kerosene – mainly used as a home heating fuel – were 14% higher than in March 2022. Source: CSO

According to the CSO the use of transport fuels such as diesel and unleaded petrol are less seasonal than the use of home heating fuels.

Price changes, exceptionally cold weather, and storage capacity – home heating oil tanks can all impact in the monthly clearances figures.

Investigation

Meanwhile the Independent Kerry TD, Danny Healy-Rae, has called for an investigation into the cost of green diesel.

Speaking in the Dáil he said that “farmers cannot operate without green diesel”.

Deputy Healy-Rae said: “The price of green diesel went up way higher per litre than white diesel. There is no difference in the quality of white diesel and green diesel for driving whether it is a lorry or tractor.

“The only difference is the dye that is put into it. I cannot understand and farmers cannot understand why green diesel is at a cost that it should not be.

“We are thankful that the cost of road diesel and petrol has reduced but it needs to be reduced more. At the same time, green diesel has not gone down to the level that it should. “