Excise clearances of green diesel jumped in February, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The CSO said excise clearances of marked gas oil (green diesel) which is chiefly used for off-road purposes such as agriculture and the heating of larger building, showed a significant increase in February compared to the same month in 2022.

Paul McElvaney, statistician with the CSO, said:

“Excise clearances in February 2023 of marked gas oil were 2% higher than in February 2022. This was the highest volume of marked gas oil recorded for the month of February since 2011.”

The figures are based on statistics collected by Revenue Commissioners on the volumes of fuel clearances covered by excise taxes and generally, fuel excise clearance figures indicate the level of sales and consumption of fuels.

According to the CSO clearances of petrol volumes also jumped in February 2023 compared to volumes for the same month a year earlier.

“At 75 million litres, clearances of petrol in February 2023 were 14% higher than in February 2022, but were 3% lower than in February 2020,” McElvaney added.

The CSO fuel excise clearance report highlights monthly trends in the use of petrol, autodiesel, green diesel and kerosene.

The latest statistics also show that clearances of autodiesel jumped slightly year on year in February 2023 to 285 million litres.

However clearances of kerosene, mainly used in home heating, were 22% lower than in February 2023 compared to the same volume of clearances for February 2022.

Source: CSO

The Minister for Finance recently confirmed that the restoration rates of excise on petrol and diesel and marked gas oil (green diesel) will take place in three stages in the coming months.

Minister Michael McGrath:

This will see rates restored on June 1, by 6c/L of petrol, 5c/L of diesel and 1c/L of marked gas oil. On September 1, these rates will increase by a further 7c for petrol, 5c for diesel, 1c for marked gas oil.

“Rates will then be fully restored on October 31, with a final increase of 8c for petrol, 6c for diesel and 3c for marked gas oil,” he said.

The Independent TD for Kerry, Danny Healy-Rae has warned that price hikes in diesel and also green diesel could have serious consequences for rural communities.